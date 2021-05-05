Tatiana Suarez reveals plans to move up the division and challenge Valentina Shevchenko

Being close to turning two years away from MMATatiana Suarez is already watching a fight for a belt in a different division than hers. The strawweight talked about the strategy of Valentina shevchenko at UFC 261 and showed interest in facing her in the flyweight division.

The statements were made in an interview with the podcast Kendrick and James.

“The strategy used by Shevchenko was very smart. Everyone believed that Jessica would have an advantage over Valentina because of her tight fight and I never agreed with that. But definitely, I am much better than Andrade in that area ”, he claimed Tatiana.

The American showed confidence in her abilities and stated that Valentina I would not be able to defeat her in case she also uses the grabbed fight.

“If I faced Valentina, she would not will be able to impose the same game that she did with Jessica. I am interested in fighting with her and I am a very good athlete in that style of fighting. My technique is of a high level, I have fought all my life and I will never be afraid to face someone “, concluded Suarez.

Hired by UFC after winning season 23 of The Ultimate Fighter, Tatiana Suarez placeholder image is undefeated in the MMA with eight wins. After a series of injuries, the Californian was away from the Octagon for almost two years. His last fight was in UFC 238, when he beat Nina nunes by unanimous decision.