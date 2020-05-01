Tatiana Palacios Chapa, better known simply as “TatianaWas married to Andrés Puentes For more than 10 years, during this time he had a stormy life full of physical and psychological abuse, which began not in his marriage but since his courtship.

“I lived a courtship of two years in which violence and psychological abuse began to exist, which, I think is worse than the physical because the physical is removed with arnica, ice, band-aids, but the emotional remains for life . I took therapy for about three years and I’m still taking it, “said the singer in an interview for the internet program “Type and So“

She also pointed out that people like her ex-husband are in charge of being charming in order to get closer to the person they want to conquer, but ultimately this characteristic is left aside in the relationship.

“They are charming, they become empathetic, but it is a lie, that’s how I fell into this relationship,” he added.

Furthermore, the ‘Children queen’Recalled that Bridges He hurt her severely after having her second child, which is why she decided to run away from her own home.

“I threw the bag directly at the cesarean section, he took my credit cards, he went crazy more than usual. I ran away seven days after my second birth son, the day before the cesarean section had been removed. I jumped the fence of my own house, I had to open my own safe and feel like a thief to get 100,000 pesos for plane tickets and escape, “he confessed.

Finally, Tatiana revealed that despite the attacks she suffered, her ex-husband has made a series of lawsuits against her, which have not proceeded.

“Keep sending demands that do not proceed, there have been 34 demands against me and my family in these 19 years and luckily I have won them all, ”he said.

You may also like:

“It’s sad, but it doesn’t surprise me”: Colate criticizes his former Paulina Rubio for viral video