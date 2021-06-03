Tatiana lashes out at reggaeton and suggests a law to regulate her lyrics: “It’s illegal, it shouldn’t be put on”

Reggaeton has positioned itself as one of the most listened to in recent years, which causes it to be on everyone’s lips and to show this we have Tatiana, who decided to lash out at the musical genre by ensuring that its lyrics promote misogyny and violence.

The well-known ‘Queen of Children’ stated that, despite respecting the freedom of expression that exists in Mexico, she would be in favor of promoting a law in which the content of all these melodies is monitored so that they cannot be heard in public spaces.

“Yes, I would like the truth, because you hear it everywhere, suddenly you are in a restaurant and you do not have to be seeing something that your family should not, or listening a misogynistic letter, so yes I wish there was so much censorship, I agree with freedom of expression, but there are things that it is even illegal to sing when you are promoting misogyny and abuse, it is illegal, it should not be put“Said the singer in an interview for the program” Sale el Sol “.

Finally, the famous added that in social networks it is correct to listen to these songs, but in public places or mass media such as radio and television they should censor such songs.

“If they want to put it on social networks, that is open, but radio, press and television yes there has to be a regulation and a nice censorship“, He said.

Tatiana has been characterized as a singer who promotes positive messages as her target audience is children, that is why this time has spoken out against the lyrics of the urban genre and there is no doubt that his statements will cause controversy.