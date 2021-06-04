Tatiana Hueso: meet the Mexican director who will compete in Cannes 2021 – Tomatazos

The 2021 Cannes Film Festival announced its Official Selection this morning and is packed with highly anticipated films and talented directors. In the A Certain Look competition, the Salvadoran-Mexican Tatiana Huezo stands out, who in the past has been in charge of directing numerous films that were worthy of ovations and awards. The 49-year-old filmmaker joins the next Cannes edition with her film Fire night. Once again, Latin American talent is present at the best events dedicated to honoring the seventh art.

Tatiana Huezo placeholder image She was born in San Salvador but moved to Mexico during childhood, life took her along the paths of the seventh art and she did her university studies at the Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica in Mexico City. The smallest place, released in 2011, became the debut of Huezo, a documentary that presents the lives of families that survived after the civil war in El Salvador that occurred several decades ago; Although the conflict has passed, they do not forget and keep abreast of the socio-political context, always keeping in mind those who are no longer there because of the confrontations and injustices.

The smallest place participated in more than 50 festivals and was worthy of several recognitions, among them the Ariel award for Best Documentary Feature Film awarded by the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences, or the FIPRESCI Award granted by the International Film Festival of the Sea. del Plata. Huezo He was also recognized with the Ariel and the Phoenix Award for Tempest – 91%, a documentary that exposes the paralyzing fear suffered by two Mexican women: Miriam and Adela; This documentary seeks to show society, especially Mexican, what is happening in the country and open its eyes to injustices in order to prevent injustices.

In addition to The smallest place Y Storm, Tatiana Huezo placeholder image has in his filmography with other great titles such as Caustic weather, The center of the world and Absences. Now he’s making his way into the 2021 Cannes Film Festival with Fire night, her first work of fiction that presents life in a city at war as seen through the eyes of three girls on their way to adolescence; is starring Mayra Battle, Norma Pablo Y Olivia Lagunas. In addition to the address, Huezo was commissioned to write the script.

Fire night will compete in the segment Some Look along with films such as The Innocents from Eskil vogt, After yang from Kogonada, Delo from Alexey German Jr., Bonne Mere from Hafsia Herzi, Lamb from Vladimar Johansson, A Monde from Laura wandel, Freda from Gessica Généus, Moneyboys from CB Yi and many more. Very soon we will discover which ones manage to win the highest recognitions in their category. A certain look collects those tapes with styles that are different from the conventional ones but that are also in search of international recognition.

The 2021 Cannes Film Festival will take place at the Palais des Festivals et Congres from July 6 to 17. Leos Carax’s musical film Annette, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, will open the event. After long uncertainties caused by the pandemic, the festival returns to its original form to delight attendees with new proposals. Which of all the competitors will win the coveted Palme d’Or? The big event will take place in just over a month and we are ready to celebrate with the winners.

