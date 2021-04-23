Tatiana calderón in second japanese super formula race and leonardo quesada in touring car race in spain

Calderón in the second round of the Japanese Super Formula

The Colombian pilot of Escudería Telmex-Claro, Tatiana Calderon, return this weekend to the legendary Suzuka Circuit for the second round of the Japanese Super Formula season.

The Colombian hopes to maintain the momentum of the first valid of the 2021 season at the Fuji circuit, where she achieved her best position in the Grille output and demonstrated a good race pace at the wheel of his Dallara SF19 Honda of the team ThreeBond Drago Corse.

This will be the third time Tatiana compete at the legendary Suzuka circuit in a space of five months, after competing for the double valid at this track in December.

Tatiana Calderón in the 2021 Japanese Super Formula

Quesada in the Spanish touring car championship, RACE

The Colombian pilot Leonardo Quesada took the step to international motorsport after his outstanding participation in the TC 2000 Colombia, and this weekend he will make his debut at the Spanish Touring Car Championship-RACE, organized by the Royal Spanish Automobile Federation, whose first round will take place at the Jarama Circuit, near Madrid, on Saturday, April 24.

In this first valid in which 28 cars will participate, Quesada will drive in Division 2, series production vehicles, aboard a Renault Clio III, prepared by SMC Junior Motorsport In which he will play two sprint races, one of 35 minutes and the other of 10 laps of the track, maximum 25 minutes.

Leonardo Quesada in the Spanish touring car championship, RACE

Oscar Tunjo, without luck in his start

The pilot Oscar Tunjo debuted in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Championship whose first valid of the season was completed in the Italian circuit of Monza with a 3-hour race in which the Colombian and his fellow TokSport, the French Paul Petit, and the German Marvin Dienst driving the Mercedes AMG-GT3 # 7 they concluded in the position 20 overall and in the tenth of the Silver Cup.

The team of car No.7 iThe weekend began with good feelings, closing in the position No. 12 of the general classification and first in the Silver Cup category in the pre-qualification that took place on Saturday 17. On Sunday they classified in the 13th position of the general classification and 3rd of their category. Tunjo took the first turn and handed the car over to his teammate Paul Petit, being tenth overall and second in the Silver Cup, the strategy did not work.

** With photos and information from Fedeautos

Óscar Tunjo in his 2021 season