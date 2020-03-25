In the Fuji Circuit, the 2020 pre-season of the Japanese Super Formula began and there was the Colombian pilot Tatiana Calderón, preparing what will be one of the two challenges she will have this year with the European Le Mans Series.

For the 27-year-old pilot everything was new from this week, starting with being her first visit to Japan. He arrived a few days before to adapt to the schedule and the country, yes, taking all precautions taking into account the current situation with the coronavirus.

Once installed at Fuji Speedway, the circuit that last hosted the F1 Japan GP in 2008, Tatiana met her new team Drago Corse and her boss, Ryo Michigami. He also detailed the Dallara SF19 with which he will run and performed the saddle test.

Calderón was on the track yesterday and today with 19 other riders, with the aim of completing the first kilometers and starting the process of adaptation not only to the car but also to the Yokohama tires. Clearly the Bogota woman’s priority was not to look for times, but to learn and understand the car.

Tatiana Calderón is getting ready to go out on the track for the first time

After the tests, Tatiana Calderón commented: “It is a strange start to the season for everyone. I am happy to be here and to be able to try. Without a doubt I think this will be the hardest season for me, since absolutely everything is new. It is a very tough championship, there are very good drivers and teams, with a really fast car. I hope I can learn fast and improve race after race, to be able to fight for the top 10 at the end of the year. I think it is a realistic goal “.

Regarding her new 550 HP 2-liter turbo racing car, the Colombian driver said: “I was impressed with the car’s great downforce. The tires are different than what I was used to using in Formula 2 and GP3. This is undoubtedly the car that most closely resembles a Formula 1 today, so I am very excited, I have a big smile and I look forward to continuing to learn and improve throughout the year. ”

Tatiana emphasized on the points that the new car should adapt: ​​”I’m very used to Pirelli tires, so I need to change the way I drive a little bit. Also to experience the acceleration maps, the starts. I definitely need more laps and also understand the tires a little better. ”

The Bogota pilot rolling on the Fuji track

Experienced drivers such as the former Japanese F1 drivers, Kamui Kobayashi and Kazuki Nakajima, participated in the test, as did the new promises of Japanese motorsports such as Nirei Fukuzumi, Naoki Yamamoto, as well as two young Latin American drivers, the franc -Argentino Sacha Fenestraz and Brazilian Sergio Sette Camara.

Tatiana is the first woman to run in this championship. On this challenge, she said: “I hope I can inspire more women to start competing. I have done it for many years and now I am a Formula 1 test driver. I am very grateful for the opportunities I have had. I hope I can demonstrate that this It is a sport in which we can compete on equal terms and thus inspire the next generation. I love what I do, it is my passion, so if I can continue doing it and I get good results, I will be very happy. ”

