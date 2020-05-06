The Mother’s Day It is only a few days away from being celebrated across the country and some families are preparing to surprise the women of their home who have this role. Among messages, videos, dinners and gifts, the children list their love in the midst of the quarantine to highlight this important role mothers have in their lives.

Although there is still time for this date, Tatan Mejía wanted to advance a week and surprise his wife Maleja Restrepo in full isolation with a detail loaded with love and emotion. Despite living together, the athlete secretly prepared a gift for her so that she did not suspect anything about it.

As the paisa told in the stories of his official Instagram account, this surprise he wanted to give to his wife for giving her daughters Guadalupe and macarena, and being an excellent mother with them at all times.

“I’m a fan of my wife, in case you don’t know, because she gave me two beautiful daughters. Mother’s Day is coming and I prepared a little without her noticing. I am a fan of flowers and I think it is nice to give a gift to my wife, for being the mother that is”Tatan affirmed, emphasizing that he is aware of the current situation of those who need it most, but indicating lor how important Restrepo is in your life.

In addition to highlighting how happy he is to know that she is an “excellent mom”, the athlete showed where he hid his gift to surprise the actress. With the help of her daughters, the paisa managed to perfectly execute his romantic plan.

In some videos on the social network, Mejía shared the moment when the presenter received her details and was quite excited. After a few brief words of love, Maleja highlighted how happy she was to be with her family.

Finally, Tatan used this medium to respond to comments about the date of the celebration and clarify that he wanted to surprise his wife at that time and not after eight days as it was supposed to be.

