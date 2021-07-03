‘Tata’ wishes Macías success in his European adventure

MEXICO CITY.

A few hours after Jose Juan Macias must travel to Spain to present medical examinations with the Getafe and join the azulón club in the preseason, the coach of the Mexican National Team, Gerardo Martino, took the opportunity to wish him success the striker in his new stage.

Finally, after many twists and turns and many comments and clubs that appeared on the horizon of Macías, a departure has been defined for Spanish football, “he mentioned.

Martino spoke about the importance of taking advantage of his passage through the old continent, in view of a football and personal growth.

I hope it helps him and that it makes him grow, that it is to his total liking and that he can definitely take advantage of it, it will be important for the footballer and for his National Team aspirations ”, he concluded.

It is expected that the now ex-player of Chivas makes the trip to Iberian lands on Sunday to comply with the commitments agreed with Getafe.

