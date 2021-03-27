‘Tata’ Martino welcomes the possibility of uniting Mexican soccer with MLS

The ‘Tata’ Martino said this Friday that he views the union of Mexican soccer with the MLS of the United States as positive because the level of competition would increase for both.

“It seems to be an interesting idea, a more competitive league could be put together. In MLS there are important, strong teams that even today continue to grow and in Mexico there are very powerful institutions, a very strong and attractive league could be created to bring players of a good level ”, said the Argentine strategist at a press conference.

The news that Mexican managers have worked with the Americans to unite both championships has been sounding for several months. In fact, the same Infantino, president of FIFA, sees positive the union to create a great North American League.

On the other hand, Martino also spoke about how he prepares his friendly match against Wales, which will be played this Saturday with important absences such as Raúl Jiménez, Alan Pulido and Henry Martín. Instead he will line up with ‘Chucky’ Lozano who will gravitate with ‘9’ in the area.