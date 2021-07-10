‘Tata’ Martino, the great absentee in the debut of the Tri

MEXICO CITY.

The coach of the Mexican National Team, Gerardo Martino, will be the great absent at the start of the Gold Cup. The ‘Tata’ must pay a suspension match for the red card he received during the final of the Concacaf Nations League against the United States.

It was in the overtime of the match against the Americans that the Argentine strategist saw the expulsion for claims to the whistling John Pitti, and consequently, Martino will be in a box at AT&T Stadium and will not be able to direct in the debut of the tricolor against Trinidad and Tobago so his technical assistant, Jorge Theiler, will be in charge of the Mexican team.

In whistling he decreed a penalty in favor of the Americans for a foul by Carlos Salcedo on Christian Pulisic, decision that generated controversy, but it was corroborated by the VAR.

Will be until the game against Guatemala that Gerardo Martino can return to the bench del Tri.

