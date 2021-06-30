‘Tata’ Martino takes pressure off the Tri Olímpico

MEXICO CITY.

Gerardo Martino will be this Wednesday on the bench of Tri ante Panama during the last match of preparation of the Olympic Selection with a view to the start of the maximum fair. The strategist pointed out that Mexican youth team, commanded by Jaime Lozano, You are not required to search for an award in Tokyo.

They are in a position to compete well but they do not have the weight or the responsibility to reach the ultimate consequences as happens in the competitions that we play in our area. It is a very competitive team in a very difficult area where you do not have to take an Olympic game and the teams that participate in it as if it were a Gold Cup or a Knockout, or a final four ”, declared Martino.

The ‘Tata’ does not see big differences between leading the Senior Team and the Tri Olímpico.

At some point I have had them all and 60% of them until a week ago I had them with me and they have participated throughout these two and a half years in the Nations League or the Gold Cup or friendly matches “, he concluded.

