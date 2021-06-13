‘Tata’ Martino confesses that El Tri misses Jiménez

MEXICO CITY.

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino recognized that the The Mexican team lacked ideas when finishing the offensive plays against Honduras. After equalizing to zero with the catrachos, the strategist of the national team was self-critical when accepting the lack of forcefulness of the Tri.

The team lacks completion. We clearly lacked completion, but not only in the face of a goal situation, in the last quarters of the court we finished badly and we lacked people in the area. We fell back in terms of results, not in terms of performance. It is the worst moment in terms of results considering that we have been here for two and a half years and this is not the most important moment ”, he said.

Martino assured that the absence of Raúl Jiménez has diminished the offensive production of the team.

It’s true. The time of less force coincided with the absence of Raúl. With that two things happened; Wolverhampton’s performance declined and we are missing the goals it caused. In my cycle I was the scorer and such an important absence is not easy to disguise ”, he commented.

Despite the lack of triumphs in the last matches of the tricolor, the ‘Tata’ assured that the balance of his process cannot focus only on the results demanding.

If to analyze a process it is necessary to do it in two and a half years, we cannot permanently think about whether or not we are in debt every two or three games. Neither in the Gold Cup were we with the payment of the debt settled nor now I do not think there is a pending. There are things to improve and we will continue to do so. We are on the right track and we surely expect good results. This has not been the best time in terms of results obtained ”, he declared.

