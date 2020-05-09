Mexico City.- Given the wave of criticism that has been unleashed by the contradictory statements of the spokesman for the federal government on the issue of the health crisis by COVID-19, the undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell, the legislators of the Permanent Commission will call him to appear with the aim of clarifying doubts and clearing the confusion derived from his recent statements.

In an interview, the senator of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Manuel Añorve Baños, confirmed that López-Gatell will be summoned to appear in the Permanent Commission, given the series of criticisms both internationally and nationally.

Obviously the one who has generated the confusion is López-Gatell, because in this contradiction of figures and actions, he generates what the classic says, “suspicion,” said Añorve Baños.

The PRIist explained that when there were deaths from “atypical pneumonia”, they were not quantified in the number of deaths from COVID-19.

And almost a month and a half later, he began to recognize that they did have to be quantified.

He noted that Undersecretary López-Gatell, overnight said that they had to multiply by 8.9 with the Sentinel program, who already had the Covid-19, which should have been clarified from the beginning of the pandemic.

On the other hand, he stressed, López-Gatell continues, sending messages of confusion, that the curve is flattening, when growth in the country of the covid-19 continues to rise.

“And I am sure that these clarifications have to be made in the Permanent Commission, López-Gatell, but particularly this has generated confusion and obviously that the international press is pointing out to us that we are covering the number, unfortunately, the number of deceased, and about everything, the number of infected ”.

Senator Añorve said that while the federal government is not doing rapid tests and universal tests, “many people” do not come to hospitals and stay at home, unable to know whether or not they have Covid-19, and most seriously, they are the asymptomatic ones, who can walk in the street living a normal life and transferring the virus to other people, he pointed out.

López-Gatell has generated a lot of confusion and needs to go to the Permanent Commission to clarify them, said the Guerrero legislator.