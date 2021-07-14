“Tata” Martino and his blunt answer about the absence of “Chicharito” Hernández

The absence of Javier “el Chicharito” Hernández in the call for the Mexican National Team for the 2021 Gold Cup continues to generate controversy and now Gerardo “el Tata” Martino he sought to put an end to it with a blunt answer about his decision.

At a press conference prior to Mexico vs Guatemala, “El Tata” Martino was questioned again as to why “Chicharito Hernandez He was not called up, to which the Argentine coach replied that this is because he chose others over the Galaxy player.

Gerardo Martino emphasized that this has always been the answer that he has given to the media, even if he “likes it or not,” because at no time was there another reason why he did not call Hernández.

“If I wanted to divide what was not clear or what does not satisfy you … Javier Hernández is not here because I used or chose other options of number 9, that is the answer. Then you can say ‘it is an answer that does not satisfy me’, but the answer was always there “

“There was never a different answer or there was never a no answer. The answer was always that I chose other players over Javier Hernández “

The Mexican National Team tied in its first Gold Cup match, against the Trinidad and Tobago National Team, so it will seek its first victory this Wednesday when it faces the Guatemala National Team.

