‘Tata’ expects Funes Mori to pay with goals

Gerardo Martino highlighted the actions of Rogelio Funes Mori in its debut with the Mexican team. The naturalized player scored one of four goals in Mexico’s victory over Nigeria. Given this, the ‘Tata’ affirmed that the twin contributed much more to the meeting than the score.

He is a footballer who plays as a center forward and who participates a lot in the elaboration and offensive plays, he is not only a nine that is apt for the goal. That is still important, but it also participates a lot. Tonight he did it in his first game and just getting to know his teammates and we saw him associate very well and participate in almost all the offensive plays that the team had, ”said the Tri coach.

While acknowledged that Funes Mori’s goal took pressure off the striker, this ahead of the start of the Gold Cup.

Surely he is calm with the goal because it is something that everyone always expects when a player is naturalized, what is expected is that he pays with goals, it is what is mostly observed and he could already remove that weight from him, “he said.

The triumph against Nigeria represented a mental clean and jerk for El Tri, after three games without knowing the victory. Returning to the path of triumph will benefit the team that will start its activity in the gold Cup next July 10.

It is a good thing on the eve of an important tournament for us, recovering feelings and play, as well as recovering a few goals, always gives a greater margin of tranquility knowing that this is a friendly match and what is coming will be points matches ”, he concluded.

