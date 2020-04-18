Tata Estaniecki and Júlio Cocielo announced this Saturday (18th) the birth of Beatriz, the couple’s first daughter. In an emotional post, the actor described the woman at the time of delivery: ‘Welcome my daughter, may you be strong and warrior all your life as your mother was during your arrival’. The influencer said: ‘I was reborn, I rediscovered myself! I still have no words for this love ‘

Beatriz was born! The first daughter of Tata Estaniecki and Júlio Cocielo came to the world this Saturday (18th) at the clinic Pro Matre, in São Paulo. The birth of the girl, whose name means ‘happy’, was announced on her official Instagram: “Hi people, I’m here! Weighing 3.420kg and measuring 50cm”. In her social network, the influencer showed clicks right after delivery and wrote, emotionally: “I was reborn, I rediscovered myself! I still have no words for this love”. In another post on her Stories, Tata joked: “Whoever says that his father’s face will be beaten!”

Júlio Cocielo defines Tata Estaniecki in childbirth: ‘Strong and warrior’

On his Instagram, Júlio Cocielo praised the woman during the delivery and was also very emotional when describing the birth of the daughter. “The love I am feeling is unique, and your arrival is inexplicable. There are no words to describe this whole moment. Welcome my daughter, may you be strong and warrior all your life as your mother was during the your arrival. We love you so much and we will be here cheering you up every day! Forever! I can’t even write much that makes me want to cry. I love you! Family “, declared the actor, married to Tata for almost 2 years.

Celebrities were thrilled with the birth of Beatriz

Several celebrities excitedly commented on the news of the birth of the daughter of Tata Estaniecki and Júlio Cocielo. “You can feel the emotion here. Congratulations, dads,” wrote Gabriela Pugliesi, who was recently diagnosed with the Coronavirus. “Congratulations, couple! Just love you”, wished Wagner Santisteban. “Ahh, welcome, Bia,” said Romana Novais, wife of DJ Alok, parents of little Ravi, 3 months old.

Pregnancy announcement touched Bruna Marquezine

Tata Estaniecki’s friend, Bruna Marquezine cried when she was caught off guard by the news of the influencer’s pregnancy. “How beautiful! I’m not crying … you are! Congratulations !!!! May you be VERY healthy and have a peaceful and blessed pregnancy !!!!!!”, wished the actress, who dreams of becoming a mother young and have twin children on occasion.

Ana Paula Siebert is in the final stretch of pregnancy

35 weeks pregnant, Ana Paula Siebert is already counting down the birth of Vicky, her first daughter with Roberto Justus. In a recent conversation with her followers, the ex-participant of “O Aprendiz” explained the choice of the girl’s name: “Roberto and I wanted a short and strong name. I always loved Victoria and then talking, we arrived at Vicky! It was very quick! the decision”. And she said that despite being upset about having to cancel her baby shower due to the Coronavirus pandemic, she has already reinterpreted the situation: “Every day I thank you for making this decision. It was sad, but very necessary. Now I think about making tea. welcome! “.

