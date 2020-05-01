This exquisite bread can be made at home and in a frying pan Follow the steps and discover how! This exquisite bread can be made at home and in a frying pan Follow the steps and discover how!

April 30, 2020

There is nothing better than having a delicious bread or muffin, which you can accompany with butter, jam, cheese or ham, in short, whatever you prefer your bread you will not regret your final result.

What you will need:

350 grams of flour

175 milliliters of warm water

1 egg

45 milliliters of sunflower oil

7 grams of dry baker’s yeast

Half teaspoon of salt

Without oven and very easy, learn how to make pan in the pan

Way to prepare a delicious bread without oven In the pan!

The first thing we will do is place the flour in a large bowl or container, but we must make a hole in the center, as if it were a volcano. In the center you will add the rest of the ingredients and proceed to mix everything with your hands until all the ingredients come together very well.

When you can make a large ball out of the dough, with no traces of dough left in the pan, you will proceed to flour a more spacious surface so that you can roll out the dough and fold it to puff up, do this for about five minutes.

Without oven and very easy, learn how to make pan in the pan

After time, you can pass it back to a bowl but this time floured and you will shape it into a ball and wrap it with a cloth so that it can double its size. Let it rest for half an hour. When the prescribed time passes, it will be time to start working, so with the help of a rolling pin you can stretch the dough until it is more or less one centimeter wide.

Cut the rolls into a round shape, it can be with a glass or with a round cutter, if after finishing cutting you have left over dough, you can knead and stretch again so as not to miss anything.

Again you will leave them on a covered tray so that they can sponge a little again for 30 more minutes. Find a nonstick skillet and place it on the stove over low heat, place 3 or 4 separate buns and let them cook covered and flip every 4 minutes. You will see how tasty they will be!