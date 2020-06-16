Salads are dishes that always provide a large amount of nutrients and take care of our health, that is why today we bring you this simple and quick recipe that you can prepare in a short time and get a delicious meal with little money.

June 16, 2020

Tuna is a widely recommended protein for health because it contains a large amount of Omega 3, is rich in potassium and contains amino acids that help improve health.

This protein helps preserve memory, improve cardiovascular function, lose weight, protect the skin and complement the levels of vitamins and minerals in the body.

With this simple recipe you will be saving time and money but investing in health for your body!

What do you need?

1 can of whole tuna 1 small onion 1 large tomato 1 small paprika or ½ large paprika Cilantro Salt and pepper Oil Vinegar or lemon Mayonnaise (optional) Lettuce

How do you do it?

Step 1: Take all the ingredients except the tuna, chop them into small cubes, place in a bowl and reserve. Place the tuna on a plate (drain excess oil if it is tuna in oil) and shred with a fork.

Step 2: Let the lettuce leaves you like to place in the preparation soak in water and vinegar for 5 minutes. Drain well and dry with kitchen paper or a clean cloth (this will prevent it from losing its consistency).

Step 3: Mix all the ingredients and for plating do it on the lettuce leaves.

You can add avocado, corn kernels and different types of lettuce if you prefer.