Tasmanian devils born in Australia for the first time in 3,000 years

Seven Tasmanian devils were born in Australia, 3,000 years after that did not happen on the continent. According to what was reported by The Land, the news comes after 26 adult specimens were introduced last year in Barrington National Park, north of Sydney, with the aim of establishing a sustainable and stable population throughout the weather.

The president of the animal conservation organization Aussie Ark, Tim Faulkner, indicates that they were following from afar the behavior of the Tasmanian devils after being released into the wild. Ark remarks that human efforts had reached a limit, and that everything now depended on them. If the demons don’t reproduce, it’s all over, he thought..

Fortunately, the efforts paid off and females gave birth to young in “perfect health”. They are nothing more and nothing less than small specimens of the size of a grain of rice that continue to develop in the pouch (or marsupia) of females. However, conservationists only became aware of small wild animals when they were the size of a “shelled peanut.”

From Aussie Ark they assure that they will continue to monitor the females through cameras and will carry out follow-up controls of the bag in the coming weeks to guarantee the health and well-being of both. If everything continues as planned, These Tasmanian Devils can weigh up to eight kilos.

Tasmanian devils have a long way to go

Credit: ‘The Land’

Specialists estimate that there are currently fewer than 25,000 Tasmanian devils in the wild. However, this number has never been so low. In the 90s, the species had more than 150,000 specimens, but … how is such a brutal reduction possible in less than 30 years?

These wild animals have been victims of a serious contagious tumor disease. The records indicate that, in a short time, it has wiped out more than 90% of them. Due to this complex situation, successful insertion of Tasmanian Devils into the wild can be the first step towards the recovery of a stable population.

Read this too …