Tasha Steelz signs contract with Impact Wrestling

The IMPACT Knockouts division continues to grow after IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Tasha Steelz has signed on with the promotion. The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Steelz made his debut in a singles match in Tuesday’s IMPACT episode, losing to Kylie Rae.. Steelz actually did a Rick Rude on Tuesday, as he also appeared on NWA Super Power.

Steelz previously competed in the IMPACT Knockouts Battle Royal in May 2019 and has fought for ROH, HOG, RISE, and more.

“I feel great signing with Impact,” he told the official IMPACT website. “I have been working very hard to get to this point and, in my opinion, I say, ‘It’s about time!’ I have been watching Impact Wrestling for a long time, following everything Impact has been doing over the years and the incredible talent (on the roster). I feel like I can bring a different flavor to the Knockouts Division. The Knockouts Division features amazing and talented women with different types of styles, careers, and personalities. My short-term goals were achieved through signing (with IMPACT). I know that I can show everyone who has not heard of me who I am who I say I am.

BREAKING: You saw her on IMPACT last night and now it’s official, Tasha Steelz has signed with IMPACT Wrestling! https://t.co/I5eyLVj0m2 has an exclusive interview with the #BoricuaBadAss: https://t.co/hsM85Wijqu pic.twitter.com/9NR7fHbMz0 – IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2020

With this signing there are already four recent company signings for the Knockout division with Nevaeh, Kimber Lee, Kylie Rae, and Tasha Steelz herself.

