Without exaggeration, for a moment we believed that the crisis in the music industry due to the coronavirus was going to leave us without what we love the most. And we are not only talking about the obvious cancellation and postponement of festivals and concerts, but also about the usual releases of songs and albums that always surround us. The moment has divided artists into two groups: those who have postponed the release of their music, and those who believe that today is the best time to release it. In the last group we have the multi-instrumentalist and producer Tash Sultana.

We have great news for you from the Australian artist. Since releasing her debut album Flow State in 2018 after conquering the world with an extensive series of singles like “Notion” and “Jungle,” the artist has remained on a low profile. Yes, she released three more singles (“Can’t Buy Happiness”, “Talk it Out” and “Daydreaming”), but she has not been really very active to say how they saw it in the years 2016-18.

The good thing for all his fans is that this calm is over. Tash sultana just revealed several bombings in an interview for triple j: a new live band, a new album that will come this year, and his new track called “Pretty Lady” in collaboration with Matt Corby. In this new song, Tash Sultana opens the memories by rearranging a song from the days when he played on the streets of Melbourne.

“I used to play that song, in 2014/15 when I was on the street”Tash said during the song’s Triple J Breakfast premiere. Tash says “Pretty Lady” isn’t necessarily about anything as much as her mood, and she intended its simplicity to be part of its appeal. “I wanted to write something that was easy for people to capture the melody, remember it, and sing it,” he explained. “It’s an easy song, I hope a lot of people will learn this song and cover it because it would be great.”

New album and new live show

After announcing that she is wrapping up all of her solo shows (some spectacular concerts that found her alone on stage mastering melodies, rhythms, and various instruments in a masterful way), Tash said she was ready to embark on the next phase of her career. “I just added a great puzzle piece to the image. I have found members of my gang that I will take with me on the road when we are allowed to leave. ”.

Tash’s live programming will now feature “drums, bass, keys, everyone plays multiple instruments and sings… There is a lot of work to do before it is ready to be seen by anyone. But when we were playing the other day, we had some really special moments. It was great”.

To give him everything his fans wanted to hear, Tash Sultana revealed that here is the Flow State follow-up. “I’ve been on tour for the last four and five years steadily. I was at my absolute end at the end of last year and needed a great break. I had an album to write and now I have no distractions ”. To end and give more or less a guide to what we are going to hear, Tash said: “Just don’t expect another ‘Jungle’ … I’m totally and completely above that now.”