TAS confirms Ruth Beitia’s bronze in London 2012

04/07/2021 at 4:43 PM CEST

The Spanish Ruth Beitia, current Olympic high jump champion, has been confirmed as a bronze medalist at the London 2012 Games once the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has confirmed the suspension of the Russian Svetlana Shkolina.

Beitia had qualified fourth in the London Olympic final, behind Shkolina, who has been suspended for doping along with eleven other Russian athletes who participated in those Games.

The CAS has partially upheld Shkolina’s appeal to modify the period of disqualification, which has been reduced from 4 years to 2 years and 9 months.

The TAS resolution implies the annulment of all the results obtained by Shkolina between July 16, 2012 and December 31, 2014. The London 2012 Olympic final was played on July 27.

Beitia, Olympic champion in Rio 2012, also happens to be runner-up in the 2013 Moscow World Cups after having closed the podium after the Russian and the American Brigetta Barrett.

The Spanish high jump record holder, now retired, she is the only Spanish athlete to be an Olympic medalist on more than one occasion.

– International history

Olympic Games: Gold 2016 and Bronze 2012

World Cups: Silver 2013

Europeans: Gold 2012, 2014, 2016

World Indoor Championships: Silver 2010 and 2016 and Bronze 2006 and 2014

European indoor track: Gold 2013, Silver 2005, 2009, 2011, 2017; and bronze 2007.

U23 Europeans: Gold 2001

Mediterranean Games: Gold 2005