The verdict on the appeal that Manchester City filed against the UEFA sanction that marginalizes it from the European cups could be announced within five weeks.

The Court of Sports Arbitration (TAS) reported that “during the first half of July” it would announce the ruling of a panel of three judges.

The panel completed three days of presenting evidence on Wednesday on allegations that City breached UEFA’s financial regulations and obstructed the investigation.

The TAS hearing was conducted through a video platform between Switzerland and England at a site that was not identified. Witnesses gave testimony “in various countries,” the court said.

Confidentiality was requested by UEFA and City, owned by the Abu Dhabi royal family.

“At the end of the hearings, both parties expressed their satisfaction with the handling of the process,” TAS said in a statement.

The ruling will not affect City in the current Champions League course. If the tournament resumes in August, the English club should host Real Madrid in the round of 16.

Those led by Pep Guardiola won 2-1 in Spain and the return match was postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The City was accused of deceiving the governing body of European football regarding compliance with financial fair play regulations. It would be out of the next two continental cup seasons.

In announcing the verdict three months ago, UEFA noted that City “overstated the entry of sponsorships in its financial accounts submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016”.

UEFA also sanctioned City with a € 30 million ($ 33 ​​million) fine after an investigation that was opened by leaking emails and internal documents, which was published in November 2018 by the German magazine Der Spiegel.

The emails and documents, which were most likely obtained in a hack, showed that the City inflated sponsorship revenue and hid the source of the revenue from contracts related to the club’s owners.

The City denied having committed infractions.