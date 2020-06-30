Singer Romina Power, 68, is devastated after losing her little sister, Taryn, who has died at the age of 66 as a result of leukemia. « My sister Taryn joined our parents yesterday at 9.53 am at her home in Wisconsin, surrounded by her four children and four grandchildren, after having fought a year and a half battle with leukemia, » wrote the former wife of Al Bano on their social networks.

Taryn was the great support of the Italian nationalized American singer in the worst years of her life, when her daughter Ylenia disappeared in 1994. Taryn was the daughter of the actor Tyrone Power, prematurely deceased, and the Mexican actress Linda Christian. He devoted himself to acting, although he left it when he married Norman Seeff in 1978. He had two other marriages and four children.