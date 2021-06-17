Tarrío stalks the leaders of the Challenge of Spain

Santiago Tarrío. © .

Today was the “moving day” in which the south wind has complicated the game and has been reflected in the rankings, leaving for the final day of Challenge of Spain to no less than ten players within three strokes of difference, which ensures maximum excitement to close two weeks of the best golf at the Iberostar Real Club de Golf Novo Sancti Petri.

The number 2 of the Challenge Tour, Lugo Santiago Tarrío, a member of ProSpain, despite being tired from 9 consecutive weeks of competition, ended the third day with 67 strokes for a total of 14 under par: “Today I played badly, but I did 5 less. A real worker! I have putts for mixed mileage torque, but the ball would not obey. In the end I am happy with the result, but I hope it turns out better tomorrow. When I won in the Czech Republic I came out in 22nd place and I didn’t think I had any kind of options. So tomorrow, to do the minimum possible and the rest to do what they can ”.

The French send in the Challenge of Spain Francois lacroix, who today has made 66 strokes and the Scotsman Ewen ferguson, who has signed one of the best cards of the day, 65 strokes, for 16 under par.

Francois lacroix He came to the Challenge Tour from the Alps Tour, where he won the Alps de las Castillas held in Valdeluz in 2019: “Since the third lap of last week I have started to feel comfortable on the greens. The birdie on 1 gave me confidence to make a good lap in which the key was to avoid getting into trouble, especially when the wind started to blow stronger. It is fantastic to play this field for two weeks, the more you play it the better you see the blows. I’m happy to be the leader again, it’s a mixture of nerves and excitement, but that’s why we play golf ”.

Ewen ferguson, who has made two eagles and three birdies, has been “relaxed on the field, singing football songs, it must be for the Eurocup!, without doing anything special and calm because I knew that it is a field that gives you opportunities and my goal it was to do under par. In the 11th I got it from the outside for an eagle and in the 13th again, with the birdie on the 14th things got serious and the wind began to blow hard, the last holes are complicated so I decided to play more conservatively and not risk ”.

Lucas Vacarisas Today he hit 70 for 13 under par and is in 5th place tied with Kristof Ulenaers, Blake Windred, JC Ritchie, Christofer Blomstrand and Niklas Regner.

All of them will fight for victory on the last day of the Challenge of Spain that will start tomorrow at 7.55am. Lucas Vacarisas will leave at 11.13 with Kristof Ulenaers and Christofer Blomstrand; at 11.24 it will leave Santiago Tarrío with Niklas Regner and JC Ritchie; and the leaders, Ewen Ferguson and Fredric Lacroix will take the field at 11:35 with Chase Hanna.

The Challenge of Spain is sponsored by the Royal Spanish Golf Federation – State Lotteries and Betting and the Royal Andalusian Golf Federation, and with the collaboration of the Higher Sports Council, Allianz, AON, EDP Solar Halcón Viajes, Kyocera (official printing services ), Iberostar (Official Hotel), Solán de Cabras and Hospital Viamed Novo Sancti Petri. The organizer is JGolf. The Challenge of Spain supports the celebration of the Solheim Cup 2023.