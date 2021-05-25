Taro Daniel’s victory in the qualifying preliminary round

05/25/2021

On at 14:30 CEST

The Japanese player Taro daniel, number 112 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-3 and 6-4 the italian tennis player Paolo Lorenzi, number 167 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will see the player in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that Daniel managed to break his opponent’s service twice, had a 63% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and managed to win 73% of the service points. As for the Italian player, he could not break his opponent’s serve at any time, his effectiveness was 47%, he committed 2 double faults and achieved 60% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is a preliminary access phase where players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. Specifically, a total of 128 tennis players participate in this stage of the competition. In addition, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.