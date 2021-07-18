targets 139.65

Related news

The weekly analysis has this time as the protagonist Aena, manager of airports and heliports both in Spain (mainly) and in other countries (manages 16 airports abroad).

The company shows a negative evolution since its first trading day in 2021 (-7.8%), and continues to try to get back on track despite the compromised situation in which the tourism sector still finds itself. After having crossed the border of 151 euros per share on a couple of occasions (the last time was on May 5, 2021), currently the stock is trading around 131.05, as can be seen in the image.

Aena’s long-term vision.

To date, the figures seem to be in favor of the company, given that the best records since the beginning of Covid-19 were observed during the month of June. While is true that much of the tourism that has driven these data is national, the figure of 9.27 million passengers exceeds the previous maximum figure of 8.95 million (August 2020), as well as the 8.13 million of March 2020.

Moreover, given the CNMC’s refusal to raise rates by AenaAs well as the situation of litigation between the company and the various businesses located in its facilities, the road to recovery is long and very gradual.

Although the company had reflected its intention to return to the dividend distribution scheme by 2022, the evolution of this throughout the second half of 2021 will be decisive.

Fundamentally, Aena’s situation is perceived as somewhat delicate. Its net profit margin is -5.81%, and its debt ratio, 115.51%. Regarding the return on capital or ROE, it is -1.89%.

From a technical point of view, the closest price zones are at the 23.6% and 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement levels (since the last high observed on May 5, 2021). Although the price has fluctuated mainly between the levels 38.2% and 50.0%, the bearish signals emitted by the moving averages at 50 and 200 sessions (yellow and orange lines, respectively) point to the 23.6% level as the closest to which the price could go (139.65).

Aena, short-term technical aspect.

Follow the topics that interest you