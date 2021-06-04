Target will have three days of sales with hundreds of thousands of discounts on its website



During this promotion, customers will be able to enjoy additional benefits, such as same-day delivery services from Target.

Photo: Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images

Deals on Target’s website are back this summer, specifically June 20-22, where you can buy home products, clothing, cupboards and electronics at bargain prices.

This year, Target Sale Days will last three full days. In other words, you will have an extra 24 hours of savings on a wide range of products. On this occasion, food and beverages are included for the first time.

Customers can also enjoy additional benefits, such as Target’s same-day delivery services and a 5% discount on Target GiftCards.

“Target Sale Days are bigger and better than ever for all customers, with more days and ways to save, including food and beverage deals this year. Our industry-leading, secure and easy order delivery options offer same-day joy, without having to wait or pay for membership, ”says Christina Hennington, executive vice president and general manager of growth, Target.

Target will offer hundreds of thousands of discounts through its website on all product categoriesfrom electronics and household items to beauty items, toys, food and beverages.

You must know that You do not need to have a company membership to take advantage of the low prices of Target Days Deals.. That’s why from June 20-22, you can simply go to Target.com and buy whatever you want, as well as take advantage of same-day deliveries, whether you go to the store or have it delivered to your home.

Another promotion that the company will put on is the one that will run from June 16 to 19, where GiftCard gift cards will have a 5% discount at Target.com. You could also get even more discounts by joining the free Target Circle loyalty program.

