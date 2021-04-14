Target the upward gap of 87.74 euros

PharmaMar headquarters

The price of PharmaMar consolidates in the very short term under the levels of previous supports, now converted into resistance zones after drilling, which allows extending, both in time and in form, the downward process that, gradually, is being dominated by daily candles with real bodies of red color that denotes bearish dominance in the short term.

In this way, the offer or sales are aimed at attacking the gap or upward gap -support- of 87.74 euros per share, a scenario of downward continuity that we will prioritize as long as the price does not manage to rise above the previous relative highs. projected from 100.50 euros per share.

PharmaMar on daily chart with Average amplitude range in percentage (upper central window), MACD (lower central window) and trading volume (lower window)

PharmaMar daily chart with Trading Zone analysis template