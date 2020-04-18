One of the stars of the government, the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, will ask President Jair Bolsonaro, this Monday, 20, during a dispatch at the Planalto Palace, that he intercede with the Bolsonar troops to stop the escalation of attacks on her. over the internet after the artificial crises created by government sectors with China and mainly after the resignation of Luiz Henrique Mandetta of the Ministry of Health. Like Mandetta,

Bolsonaro dismissed Mandetta on Thursday afternoon and that same night was already shooting at his new enemy number one, the mayor, Rodrigo Maia. Tereza Cristina is from the DEM, like Maia, Mandetta, the president of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre, and the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado, who has just broken with the Plateau.

She is also from Mato Grosso do Sul, like Mandetta, and ruralist leader, like Caiado. Her advisory identifies articulations and a considerable increase in meaningless attacks against her on the internet, with the finger of the so-called “hate office”, the group from the Plateau that unleashes insults and fakenews against real or imagined opponents of the president.

In the first year of government, the DEM had three ministers: Tereza Cristina, Mandetta and Onyx Lorenzoni, later demoted from the Civil House to the Ministry of Citizenship. In the face of Bolsonaro’s war with the party, Onyx still does not know whether or not to migrate from the DEM to Aliança, the party that the president tries to create. Tereza Cristina is being indirectly forced to choose between the Ministry of Agriculture and her party. A “Sofia choice” that she is not willing to make, as she feels comfortable at the DEM and has a good relationship with Bolsonaro. As he always says, his business at the moment is agriculture, not politics.

The main difference between the cases of the two ministers is precisely this: Mandetta clashed head-on with the President of the Republic himself due to differences regarding social isolation in the fight against the coronavirus, while Tereza Cristina’s problem is not Bolsonaro. She is backed by him, but the target of Bolsonarist hosts, especially those most connected to his sector, Agriculture. The other difference is that, as she has told allies and friends, the minister has no intention of being publicly “fried” for weeks, as Mandetta was. If you have to leave, you want to leave soon. With a mandate as a deputy, she crosses the Esplanada dos Ministérios and returns to the Chamber.

In addition to the political party issue surrounding the DEM, there is also the ideological issue involving China. While deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro and the minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub, provoke against Brazil’s largest trading partner, one blaming China for the pandemic, another using the comic character Cebolinha to mock the Chinese, Tereza Cristina works in the opposite direction: restore bridges.

China is the largest soybean importer in Brazil. Last year, it was responsible for 80% of product purchases and for the entry of R $ 20 billion in the sector. After all, as members of the Parliamentary Agriculture Front, mostly Bolsonaristas and allies of the minister, remember, the country has 1.5 billion mouths to be fed. It is never time to fight with China, much less in times of pandemic for covid-19 and the world upside down.

The great concern, not only of the minister, but of all agriculture, is that the United States will enter the vacuum and qualify itself as the main exporter to China, taking away the Brazilian market. And it’s not just about soy. Brazil has also opened loopholes in China to export beef, chicken and pork. If these gaps are closed, what to do with production?

For that reason, the minister participated in a videoconference of more than an hour with the American ambassador in Brasilia, the newcomer Todd Chapman. She did not give details to her Congressional interlocutors, merely saying that the conversation was “very good” and made it clear that the agricultural issue is not a political alliance with this or that country, but “market”.

In addition to the Front, associations and agencies linked to agriculture have defended the minister and criticized the attacks by the son of the president and the minister of education against China. Some even volunteered to make motions and manifestos in favor of Tereza Cristina, who discourages initiatives of the kind and, in conversations with members of these groups, always refers to “our government”, praises President Bolsonaro and says that the relationship between they are very good.

Agribusiness, however, is not a monoblock. In addition to the favorable ones, there are also the opponents of the minister, who press for more resources and now use the crisis to try to get more privileges. These are the ones who, in the opinion of her allies, are taking advantage of the political environment and the president’s friction with the DEM to try to undermine it along the Plateau. The floor is with Bolsonaro.

