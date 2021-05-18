Target eliminates the requirement to use masks from vaccinated customers today



Target was one of the last chains to request the use of masks when the pandemic began.

Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

Target will no longer require customers to wear a mask to enter its stores, as long as they are fully vaccinated. Target thus becomes the latest store to join Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Starbucks, Costco and other companies that will relax this measure.

This new policy on the use of Target masks begins today Monday for both customers and employees, but the store chain still recommends that unvaccinated customers and employees wear face masks.

“Masks will continue to be strongly recommended for customers and (work) team members who are not fully vaccinated and we will continue our increased safety and cleanliness measures, including social distancing, in all of our stores,” said Target of according to USA Today.

Customers who live in areas that have state or local mask use requirements may also still need to wear a mask, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not.

On the other hand, Pharmacy chain CVS also updated its policy on Monday and announced on its website that customers were no longer required to wear masks inside stores.unless required by state or local regulations.

These changes come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidelines on the use of masks last Thursday and said that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in indoors or outdoors, regardless of whether they are in crowded spaces.

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, Target began requiring masks in stores across the United States on August 1, long after most other chains.

CVS, for example, began requiring masks at its branches on July 20.

Faced with the relaxation of this measure that occurred last week, CVS said: “Clients who are not fully vaccinated are asked to continue to wear face shields and employees must do so while at work. Health, safety and science will continue to drive our decision-making process. “

It should be noted that privately owned companies may still require the use of masks. Additionally, the CDC recommends continuing to wear face masks in healthcare settings and transportation hubs such as airports, stations, airplanes, and public transportation.

