A group of people walk out of a looted Target chain store in Oakland, California on Saturday, May 30, 2020, during protests over the death of George Floyd, an African-American who was handcuffed at the time of death by the Police in Minneapolis. (AP Photo / Noah Berger)

Target and CVS chains announced Sunday the temporary closure of several of their stores, including some that were damaged during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Target reported that it has closed six stores for an extended period and hopes to reopen its Lake Street location in Minneapolis later this year. The store is located near where Floyd died at the hands of the police, and was severely damaged during the riots last week. Another store in Minneapolis remains closed, as do others in Oakland, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Chicago.

Target added that it has temporarily closed or adjusted hours of operation at more than 200 stores over the weekend, but most were slated to reopen on Sunday or Monday.

For its part, CVS did not indicate how many of its stores have closed, but noted that they are located in more than 20 states and the District of Columbia. A company spokeswoman said its pharmacies within the closed stores will send customers to a nearby CVS location to get their prescription filled.

“The safety of employees and customers is our top priority, which is why we are continually monitoring protests when they take place in the communities we serve and will close stores, if necessary, to ensure the safety of employees and customers. CVS detailed in a statement.

Floyd, an African-American who had been handcuffed, died while being arrested by Minneapolis police officers on suspicion of trying to use a counterfeit bill on May 25. In a video captured on a cell phone, white cop Derek Chauvin is seen crushing Floyd’s neck with his knee for several minutes while Floyd complained that he couldn’t breathe before he stopped moving. Chauvin now faces charges of murder and manslaughter. The other three police officers who participated in the arrest were fired but have not been formally charged.

“We are devastated by the death of George Floyd and the pain he is causing in communities across the country,” Target said in a statement. “We will continue to focus on the safety of our staff and helping our community to heal.”

Target added that employees at its closed stores will receive wages of up to 14 days, including bonuses they earned due to the coronavirus pandemic. They may return to work in company stores that are still open.

