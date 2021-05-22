Tardigrades also survive space velocity impacts

It opens the possibility that organisms similar to tardigrades can be transmitted between planets through ‘impact ejections’

Tardigrade specimens, microscopic invertebrates that resist extreme conditionsThey also overcome impacts at speeds similar to those of our solar system.

Tardigrades are known to be deeply durable in the harshest conditions. Researchers at the University of Kent examined the extent of their endurance to understand the potential for survival in high-speed travel to harsh space environments such as the Moon and ice planets.

Using a specially made two-stage gas gun With the gunpowder propulsion materials followed by pressurized hydrogen, the researchers fired at groups of two or three tardigrades (freshwater Hypsibius dujardini) aimed at sand targets at speeds of hundreds of meters per second.

This not only demonstrated the ability of tardigrades to survive extreme impacts, but also at high speeds similar to those that celestial bodies such as meteorites travel.

Before the study, tardigrades were frozen in a state of tun, -the body dries up and appears as a lifeless ball- which had previously allowed them to survive such extreme cold and dry conditions.

The study concluded that tardigrades could survive impact speeds of up to 0.9 km. per second. The higher velocity shots were lethal, in which the tardigrades were physically destroyed as speed increased, demonstrating the limits of survival at high speed and impact.

It’s known that matter from other planets and satellites has been found on Earth and the Moon, which is believed to have originated from the impact force generated by massive collisions similar to the meteorite that killed the dinosaurs. This is known as impact ejection.

This research provides a new basis for understanding this possibility that tardigrade-like organisms can be transmitted between planets via impact ejections.

Alejandra Traspas, the paper’s first author, who conducted the research for her master’s thesis in Kent, said in a statement: “This research shows that there are limits to the survival of tardigrades, which is particularly relevant for understanding the transmission of organisms through the solar system. The typical impact ejection velocity will not allow viable transfer of tardigrade-like organisms, but if only a fraction of such an organism had a lower impact velocity, survival might be possible. ”

The article is published online by Astrobiology and is available through Early Access.