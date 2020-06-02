Striker Diego Tardelli revealed on Monday that he should have a new role at Atlético Mineiro in the future resumption of national football. Acting as a striker before the pandemic, he has been training as a striker by coach Jorge Sampaoli, he said.

The coach’s decision is due to the lack of options in the squad, since the Argentine Franco Di Santo and the Brazilian Ricardo Oliveira, who could exercise this role in the team, are no longer in Sampaoli’s plans. The pair is expected to be negotiated soon.

Diego Tardelli, of Atlético-MG

Photo: Disclosure / Atlético-MG / Estadão

“The role I’ve been training is practically this position (center forward). Jorge Sampaoli is putting me on the pitch as a reference. Although he doesn’t like to be still, because I like to move, he wants me to stay in that position. I hope adapt as quickly as possible. But it’s easy. I’ve played like that in other clubs, ”commented Tardelli.

The striker only played one game this year, just the classic with Cruzeiro. However, it was not more than 20 minutes. At the time, he acted as he is used to, with greater movement. But, little by little, Sampaoli has been changing his style of play to a more fixed position within the area.

The coach, who also had little chance of working with the team, is in his third week of training, when the team returns to work in the middle of the pandemic. His goal is to redesign the team, in his style, for the return of the Mineiro Championship, still without prediction.

“We are looking forward (for the return of the championships), and in the meantime we are training, improving, getting to know Jorge, his work. I think it will also be important for us to be on the field, so that (Atlético) is the face of Jorge Sampaoli this year “, declared Tardelli.

.