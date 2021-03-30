Tarazona receives the Mutilvera in its fiefdom

Mar 30, 2021 at 5:02 PM CEST

The Mutilvera visit this Wednesday to Municipal of Tarazona to measure yourself with Tarazona in their eighteenth meeting of the First Phase of Second B, which will begin at 17:00.

The Tarazona faces with the illusion of recovering positive feelings in the match that corresponds to the eighteenth day after losing the last game against the Ejea by a score of 2-0. Since the competition began, the locals have won in six of the 17 matches played to date in the First Phase of Second B with a figure of 13 goals in favor and 21 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Mutilvera suffered a defeat to the Ebro in the last game (0-1), so that a win against Tarazona It would help you improve your track record in competition. Before this match, the Mutilvera they had won in six of the 17 matches played in the First Phase of Second B this season, with a balance of 22 goals for and 15 against.

In reference to local performance, the Tarazona It has won four times, it has lost three times and it has drawn once in eight games played so far, values ​​that can be encouraging for the Mutilvera, since they manifest a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that are played in the Municipal of Tarazona. In the role of visitor, the Mutilvera has a balance of three wins, three losses and two draws in eight games he has played so far, so the Tarazona You must defend your goal to avoid surprises.

Likewise, the streak of the locals is noteworthy, who have three games in a row winning at home against the Mutilvera. The last match they played together in this tournament was in January 2021 and ended with a score of 2-0 in favor of the visitors.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the First Phase of Second B, we can see that both teams are separated by two points in favor of the Mutilvera. The locals, before this game, are in seventh place with 21 points in the standings. On the other hand, the visitors are in fifth position with 23 points.