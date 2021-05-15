Tarazona host Laredo on matchday seven

05/15/2021 at 12:20 PM CEST

The Tarazona plays this Sunday at 12:00 his seventh game of the Second Phase of Second B against the Laredo in the Municipal of Tarazona.

The Tarazona arrives with enthusiasm for the seventh day after beating as a visitor by 0-1 at Racing Santander played in the El Sardinero Sport Fields, with a goal from Leo. Since the competition began, the locals have won one of the six games played to date, with a streak of 20 goals in favor and 31 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Laredo suffered a defeat against Ebro in the last game (3-1), so that a win against the Tarazona it would help him improve his record in the championship. Before this match, the Laredo he had won in one of the four games played in the Second Phase of Second B this season and has received 33 goals against and scored 21 goals.

Regarding home performance, the Tarazona they have lost twice and drawn once in three games played so far, giving the visitors more chances than expected, who might have an easier time winning. At the exits, the Laredo has been defeated twice in his two games played, so he will have to strive to score points during his visit to the stadium of the Tarazona to try and break the statistics.

Both the locals and the visitors have the same points in the classification of the Second Phase of Second B (28 points), so this match could help to tie the tie. The locals are in sixth place in the standings while, for their part, the visitors occupy the seventh position.