Tarantino thinks of Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke as protagonists of ‘Kill Bill: Volume 3’

During the last few years, the director of ‘Kill Bill’, Quentin Tarantino has spoken on different occasions about the possibility that in the future we will have ‘Kill Bill: Volume 3‘. The filmmaker has come to declare that he would like Vernita Green’s daughter (played by Vivica A. Fox), Nikki (Ambrosia Kelley), to exact her own revenge against Beatrix Kiddo (Uma Thurman).

Now, during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Tarantino has again talked about the possibility of this third installment. The director of ‘Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood’ revealed that if he finally decides to go ahead with the production of the long-awaited project, he would like to have both the return of Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke (‘Stranger Things’), daughter of Thurman and Ethan Hawke will play the role of BB

“I think it’s just revisiting the characters 20 years later … and just imagining the bride and her daughter, BB, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is broken,” Tarantino said. “Now the girlfriend and BB are on the run and the very idea of ​​being able to choose Uma and her daughter Maya would be very exciting.”

Tarantino also revealed that characters like Elle Driver, Sophie Fatale or Gogo’s twin sister could also appear in a possible future project. “Elle Driver is still there. Sophie Fatale cut her arm, but she’s still there. They all got the money from Bill. Actually, Gogo had a twin sister, Shiaki, so her sister might show up.”

‘Kill Bill: Volume 1’ was released in 2003 starring Uma Thurmane in what would undoubtedly be one of her most recognized roles, the Bride. Just a year later, ‘Kill Bill: Volume 2’ was released, a film also highly acclaimed by critics. Between the two films they grossed more than 333 million dollars at the world box office.