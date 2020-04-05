The news is surprising to say the least, but it is in line with Disney’s development. With the acquisition of Fox, the company has acquired a catalog of rights and films that goes far beyond Mickey and the princesses. In the lot, we find in particular abandoned or almost abandoned franchises, like Predator. If the last film was released in 2018, like most, it is the genre that we prefer to quickly forget, unless you have a taste for its quaint charm. But, things could change and Disney will have a new reboot.

Tarantino responsible for writing the script for the new Predator?

Indeed, according to the We Got This Covered site, Disney would indeed have activated the (light) reboot project that is looming for the Predator saga. An idea that had been hanging around for a while. The idea seems to be to forget the 2018 film and Shane Black. The director who has already been chosen is Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel, Sincity, Grindhouse…). However, for those who have followed the work of the American director a little, he is particularly close to Quentin Tarantino. The two men collaborated on several occasions.

So the idea would be to ask the director of Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill to sign the script for this Predator reboot. If the concept may seem strange and especially distant from the rest of the work of Quentin Tarantino, the latter never hesitates to think outside the box. He already proved it with his (now aborted) project around a Star Trek film.

Rodriguez for his part had already made the first Predator reboot in 2010. Suffice to say that he knows the genre and the universe of the film well. In his latest works, we generally appreciate aesthetics rather than history. Enough to give meaning to a work with Quentin Tarantino.