Tarancón takes three points after defeating Ciudad Real 0-1

04/04/2021 at 11:32 PM CEST

The Tarancon he won in the fiefdom of Manchego Ciudad Real 0-1 the duel that began its journey in the Second Phase of the Third Division, held this Sunday in the King Juan Carlos I. After the result obtained, the Tarancon is second with 32 points, while the Real city he is fourth with 29 points on his account after the match.

The game started in an unbeatable way for the visiting team, who released the light thanks to a goal Ivan in minute 24. With this 0-1 ended the first half of the game.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-1.

In the match the referee showed two yellow cards to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Haji and Cissé.

With this result, the Manchego Ciudad Real remains with 29 points and the Tarancon get 32 ​​points after winning the duel.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the Real city will play his match against him Villacañas at home. For his part, Tarancon will play in his fief his match against him Balazote Hurricane.

Data sheetReal city:Sergio Sánchez, Pascu, Joya, Jorge Cortés, Exposito, Gregori, Polanco, Castro, Lozano, Pollo and MiguelTarancón:Miguel, Neila, Santiago, Jorge, Armoa, Summy (Camacho, min. 56), Ivan, Mazzocchi, Haji, Cheki and CisséStadium:King Juan Carlos IGoals:Ivan (0-1, min. 24)