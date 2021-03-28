Tarancón beats Pedroñeras and gets all three points (0-2)

03/28/2021 at 9:31 PM CEST

The Pedroñeras and the Tarancon they ended their participation in the First Phase of the Third Division with a score of 0-2 and a victory for the Taranconero team. The Pedroñeras came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last match held against the Madridejos. Regarding the visiting team, the Tarancon lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the Toledo. The locals, at the end of the game, remained in eleventh place in the classification, while the Tarancon it was placed in sixth place.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

In the second part, luck came for him Tarancon, which premiered its luminous thanks to the goal of Armoa at 60 minutes. The taranconero team joined again, which increased the score thanks to a goal of Mazzocchi at 71 minutes, ending the duel with a final score of 0-2.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Pedroñeras gave entrance to Lopez, Jose Ramon, Santi Head, Galindo and Jorge by David Martinez, Kameni, Borja, Sidibe and Israel, Meanwhile he Tarancon gave entrance to Ivan and Vicen by Armoa and Neila.

The referee admonished Borja, Kante, David Martinez, Kike Espinosa, Borja Collado, Save gomez, Israel and Santi Head by the Pedroñeras already Cissé, Armoa and Santiago by the taranconero team.

The Pedroñeras occupied the eleventh place in the classification table with 14 points, in the place of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF, after the dispute of this meeting of the last day of the First Phase of Third Division, while the Tarancon it was placed in sixth position with 29 points, in a position of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF.

Data sheetPedroñeras:Javi Lopez, Borja Collado, Borja (Santi Cabeza, min.79), Kante, Fuentes Ortega, Salva Gomez, Sidibe (Galindo, min.79), Kike Espinosa, David Martínez (Lopez, min.69), Kameni (Jose Ramon , min.69) and Israel (Jorge, min.90)Tarancón:Miguel, Jorge, Álvaro, Santiago, Neila (Vicen, min.90), Cissé, Cheki, Summy, Haji, Mazzocchi and Armoa (Ivan, min.79)Stadium:Municipal of Las PedroñerasGoals:Armoa (0-1, min. 60) and Mazzocchi (0-2, min. 71)