Tara Moore and the broken economy of tennis

You do not have to be very knowledgeable to know that the world of tennis still has a long way to go before achieving better conditions for all its protagonists. The inequality when it comes to distributing money, the multiple organizations that live apart from each other, even the deterioration of relationships within the changing rooms have led a group of players to stand up and propose a different solution: the PTPA. This new association, led by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, seeks to bring justice and fairness to tennis players. To better understand the context, it is enough to listen to one of those affected, the current # 420 of the ranking, Tara moore.

“Tennis is a very expensive sport,” begins the British in a report prepared by Bloomberg Quicktake. “When we travel around the world every day we are spending our own money, but we are not earning much by playing the ITF circuit. Many times I think that people only see the WTA circuit or the Grand Slam tournaments, the most glamorous and best-prepared events, but that has nothing to do with playing the ITF circuit, ”says the 28-year-old tennis player.

This is where we find the first gap, between what is seen and what is unknown. “The players that surely people are used to seeing on television are Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer, a group of players who earn many millions of dollars every season, but this reality is not shared with the majority of players. Earning money is a good thing, but people must know all the expenses that we face in tennis, because those expenses are much greater than our earnings, “he says.

Moore, who was ranked # 145 in the world in 2017, is currently experiencing one of the lowest periods of his career. “Taking into account my current ranking, now is when you really realize the economic difficulties, you see that this does not make money, the only thing you do is spend it all. Many times we cannot even travel with a coach, there are tournaments where we have to travel alone. Imagine having to do this every day, trips of six or seven hours, knowing that you can face opponents who are well clothed, with their full-time coach, ”contrasts the Hong Kong-born player.

The pandemic, the coup de grace

But this problem is not new, it had been around for a long time, until the arrival of the pandemic took it upon itself to push it to the limit, uncovering all the shortcomings of the professional universe. “The ITF and the WTA are two entities that are completely isolated, they have nothing to do with each other. The moment the WTA tournaments stopped being played, the ITF tournaments accepted that same path. Later, when talks began to restore the circuit and restructure the calendar, only the best players, those in the top 150, had access to play those tournaments; the rest, we are left out. Even we, who belong to the WTA, did not have permission to be present at any of those meetings, “she says angrily.

“I think all this is creating an even bigger gap between the top players and those of us in a lower ranking. At each start of the season you can see how the ATP circuit and the WTA circuit are full of tournaments, a round exercise. Other tennis players, on the other hand, do not find a way to compete, therefore we do not have the same opportunities to access those resources, to play those tournaments. And well, I will not go into a debate about the comforts when it comes to traveling. After so many years, it is a shame to see that there is still so much difference between those above and below ”, concludes Tara in her reflection.