Tanzanian President John Magufuli, whose attitude of underestimating the importance of the covid-19 pandemic is of serious concern in Africa, said today that his son was cured of the disease using only “lemon” and “ginger” remedies and advanced measures to reopening the country because, in his opinion, praying is helping to lower cases.

The Tanzanian president, who is not the first time making controversial comments downplaying the importance of the epidemic, spoke like this during a speech at an evangelical religious service held this Sunday.

According to information published by the local newspaper The Citizen, Magufuli stated that in Tanzania cases are being massively reduced thanks to divine intervention and in response to the prayers of Tanzanians, a practice that he has encouraged from the beginning as a tool to fight the pandemic.

In addition, Magufuli said that one of his children has had covid-19 and that he was cured simply by isolating himself and taking lemon and ginger home remedies.

“He isolated himself in one room and treated himself by drinking lemon and ginger. He is fine now and he is doing push-ups, ”the Tanzanian president commented lightly, according to Azam TV.

For this reason, Magufuli advanced that he already plans a reopening of educational centers, as well as the reactivation of sport.

Tanzania has recorded 509 cases of covid-19 to date (with 21 deaths), but has only performed 652 tests, according to the African Center for Disease Control (Africa CDC).

Magufuli himself, in fact, publicly questioned the validity of the tests and the laboratories’ work earlier this month, when he claimed in a public speech that random checks had been made on their efficacy and positive results had been obtained from a goat and a papaya.

The lightness of the Tanzanian president contrasts with the attitude of prudence that has prevailed on the African continent, most of whose nations, even having very few cases, bet on drastic measures and even imposed early general confinements, and is generating tensions with countries. neighbors like Kenya.

Africa is not experiencing, at the moment, explosive increases in infections like those of other regions, although the pandemic continues to advance and today there are already over 81 thousand cases and 2,700 deaths on a continental level.

The most affected countries on the continent are South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and Nigeria.