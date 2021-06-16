Tanya Charry and Sebastián Jiménez get married in Miami

Tanya charry Y Sebastian Jimenez they will say yes, I do! in Miami in a religious celebration of just 150 guests. The couple is immersed in an idyllic relationship. Their courtship began two years ago and it was Sebas who took the first step. It all started with a Direct message from Instagram in which Jiménez was willing to meet the journalist of the program El gordo y la Flaca . However, Tanya, faced with the infinity of messages from her followers, ignored Sebastián’s text. It wasn’t until some time later that a friend introduced him to the Univisión producer.

© CustomTanya Charry and her fiancé with her daughter

Sebas, widowed in 2018, taking care of her 10-year-old daughter, Zoe. Tanya, was previously immersed in a love story And, in addition, she is one of the most beloved women in the Latino community.

Upon meeting, the couple enjoyed a romantic blind date at an idyllic Miami restaurant, Caviar russe and since then they have maintained a solid relationship. Months later and enjoying their relationship, Sebas introduced Tanya to his daughter Zoe, with whom they spent the months of family confinement. During that same time Tanya and Sebas They celebrated their first anniversary together and it was then that the Univisión producer asked the Colombian communicator to marry him.

© @ tanyacharryTanya and Sebastián with little Zoe

Charry’s journalism career is going from strength to strength and she is one of the most successful female investigative journalists. Sebastián Jiménez, is a well-known producer and has been awarded an Emmy award on one occasion for the series “La reina del sur”.

