Tanner Tessmann, of promise of the NFL to sign for Venezia FC

07/15/2021 at 6:34 PM CEST

All the signings have their history, but that of the new signing of the Venezia FC, Tanner TessmannIt is one of those that attracts attention. The North American player has signed this week for the newly promoted to Serie A from MLS FC Dallas, where he has played for a year and a half, his only as a professional footballer.

And is that TessmannAt 19, he has a resume and training from American football, in addition to soccer. The midfielder was in this market on Bayern’s radar but will finally land in the mythical city of Venice, and in the Calcium. Of him stand out his precision in the vertical passes and his movements, in addition to his enviable physical form, in part, thanks to his training.

Despite being in the lower categories of the FC Dallas since 2016, in December 2019, Tessmann made a commitment to Clemson University to play American football as ‘kicker’ on his show NCAA, one of the best in the country in the highest category of sport in the United States. The local media already baptized him with a long NFL career, being a young promise, but in 2020 he decided to change course and turned down the university scholarship to pursue his other dream in soccer, making his debut for FC Dallas in February against the Philadelphia Union.

How can it be otherwise, The North American team has him on its list as the most promising players in the lower categories, and has already made his senior debut in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago this year with a team full of rotations. In addition, he played the pre-Olympic of the Concacaf 2020 last March with the sub-23.

The Venezia has now been done with their services by 3.5 million dollars, in the absence of adding bonuses and a so percent of its future sale. In MLS, Tanner has played a total of 28 games, 16 as a starter. Is he third FC Dallas youth player to reach Serie A after Weston McKennie (Juventus) and Bryan reynolds (AS Roma), although its story is special.

“Since I entered the academy at the age of 14, FC Dallas has helped me develop, sharpening my talent and making me a better man. I knew an opportunity like this would be possible and it was always on my mind, because FC Dallas was there. “Tessman said after his signing. “I am excited about this new experience. It will be a good adventure. This is not a goodbye. It is a ‘see you soon’.”