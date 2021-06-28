Tanner Boser claims (and reaffirms) not having grabbed hold of the cage seconds before knocking out Ovince Saint Preux

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 26: (RL) Tanner Boser of Canada punches Ovince Saint Preux in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Beyond the evidence Tanner boser says he does not remember holding onto the cage before knocking out Ovince Saint Preux.

The Canadian Heavyweight achieved his first victory in eleven months by knocking out ‘OSP’ in the co-feature of the UFC Las Vegas 30. However, prior to the completion in question, the 29-year-old took a slight push from the cage to stand up and turn off the lights for the Haitian.

Asked about it in the press conference after the event, Boser said he did not remember committing the infraction, which did not go unnoticed in the eyes of referee Jason Herzog.

“I heard people in his corner complain, but I don’t remember doing it,” Boser told the media (via MMA Fighting). I don’t think he caught me.

The job of a corner is to look out for the interests of its fighter. If they think I caught myself, they have every right to be angry. I don’t think he caught me. I watched the replay and I don’t think I caught it. I’m sure I didn’t hold on. But if they think I caught it, they have a right to be angry. It is up to the coaches to side with the other subject.

After the match, Saint Preux told MMA Fighting that he plans to appeal the result to the Nevada Athletic Commission. If the case wins, the result will be reverted to a No-Contest.

