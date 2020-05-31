Stella Calloni

Correspondent

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, May 31, 2020, p. 24

Buenos Aires. Six months after the coup d’etat against former President Evo Morales in Bolivia, now exiled in Argentina, he warns of the serious situation in that country “under a de facto government” led by self-proclaimed President Jeanine Áñez. He noted that in addition to repression, political persecution, he destroyed the social, economic model and the achievements made during his administration (2006-2019), at a time when war tanks from the various military garrisons are arriving in La Paz and expanding the Covid-19 pandemic with the total absence of the State, so necessary for the population.

Exiled and quarantined in Buenos Aires, the former Bolivian president spoke with La Jornada.

The arrival of the war tanks in La Paz worries Morales, who is in permanent communication with the leaders of the Movement to Socialism (MAS), peasant and union groups.

“The pandemic is not fought with war tanks, neither rifles nor gases, but with the active presence of the State. Given the seriousness of the social situation, food is urgently needed and sanitary control. Last night I was in communication with Bolivia and today we already know that three war tanks arrived in La Paz. Last week 10 tanks arrived from the town of Tapalcá and Coro Coro. From Patacamaya eight will arrive, and 14 are in regiments of the city, “he warned.

In this same scheme, he recalled that Áñez spoke of a relaxed quarantine, “and we asked ourselves for what war tanks. Nor are the choices made with them. On the other hand, we see that the solidarity people of the tropics of Cochabamba – who carry fruits and food, food for the most underprivileged, sharing what little they have – are arrested and imprisoned, including mayors of some localities, causing more and more conflicts with the population”.

All of these steps are threatening, considering that there is a clear intention to maintain a supposed transitional government, such as a dictatorship that would prevent the elections. Before and now all the polls reveal that the deposed MAS would continue to win in any electoral process.

“The coronavirus, in addition to the tragedy that it means for the Bolivian people, benefited the de facto government, which was only transitional, as it suspended the elections scheduled for May 3 indefinitely,” says Morales.

He added that the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended a rigid quarantine for Bolivia, but Áñez did not apply it and the situation of the most humble families is aggravated by the absence of the State, which may worsen for some regions such as Beni with the rapid spread of contagion.

He relates that he has just communicated with that place, where a young militant who was in Buenos Aires when the electoral campaign was launched (last February) is dying. We feel powerless in the face of the serious situation in Beni, he said.

“This demonstrates the destruction of the health system, which advanced throughout the country with the help of Cuban doctors, who came to Bolivia for nothing, did not ask for anything, were doing a very important job, did not come to privatize anything, but to help this health project for the people and I always remember that Fidel (Castro) once told me: ‘we share what little we have, especially in the rights to education and health’. Fidel continues to be the most caring man in the world for me. These doctors were expelled and mistreated by the de facto government, and they are never needed in Bolivia like now. ”

▲ The coup d’état in Bolivia was the gringo against the Indian, says Evo Morales.Photo Afp

Regarding the Áñez government, he maintained: “It was never a transition for us; it is a de facto government, a dictatorship even equal to or worse than that of Luis García Meza (1980-1981) and Hugo Banzer (1971-1978). Bolivia is being governed by the Americans, by the CIA. The de facto president’s private adviser (Érick Foronda) was a spokesman for the American embassy. The former Health Minister (Marcelo Navajas) was the doctor at the United States embassy and also has a private clinic, so in fact he could not occupy the Ministry of Health. It is the same one that was in the case of the overpricing of the respirators and when the investigation was carried out he said that the overpricing in that purchase was by order of the President and the Minister of Government, he confessed to being arrested and imprisoned. “

Morales denounced Áñez’s threat to the senators, whom he said would send them to jail if they did not vote on the proposed military promotions.

Referring to the current situation, he noted: “This is not a pandemic, but a biological and economic war. I remember years ago that I read that several international organizations, especially the International Monetary Fund, established that in the policy towards the New World Order, planning for population reduction was necessary and what is the ‘unnecessary’ population? humble, the elderly, the disabled, the poor, they are all unnecessary to them. I think it is biological warfare. “

In this regard, he points out that the United States “conceives of the‘ unnecessary ’population as a bad burden on the State and that biological warfare takes place in that country that at the moment is no longer a world power. This Third World War was won by China without firing a weapon. With such a population, 1.5 billion inhabitants, it has control of the situation, while the world power, the United States, is the country with the highest death toll and continues, however, with sanctions and blockades against Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Iran and other countries. It continues to invest in military interventions and breaks relations with international organizations such as the World Health Organization, which is to deny the right to life.

Everyone should understand that health is a human right. Life cannot be a commodity and you cannot end a public health system and try to return to a privatized health system. Health is not a business, the drug industries in the world should not be in private hands, they cannot be seeing how to end the life of a human being who should not be a business. Nations must debate these issues, and health research must be state.

Evo does not doubt that the coup d’etat was the gringo against the Indian who had demonstrated what he could build, demonstrated that another world is possible, that another Bolivia was possible. Coup d’état to our economic model, which had emerged without a United States embassy, ​​without USAID (International Development Agency) without the IMF, we demonstrated that it was possible, Neither they nor the IMF can show another alternative model, only theirs: poverty , inequality and looting. The struggle of our peoples is important and the Bolivian people are fighting for dignity, democracy, for the Homeland and we are sure that we will achieve it and we will return to being a Bolivia that was a model and that is why they beat us. We will be back.

