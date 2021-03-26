Tanker veers off to avoid Suez Canal blockade: Map

Bloomberg

Your instant coffee could be at risk from Suez blockage

(Bloomberg) – The Suez Canal crisis could soon affect your morning coffee. The freighter blocking the passage at one of the world's most important maritime bottlenecks is not only holding back shipments of crude oil and liquefied natural gas, but also containers of robusta coffee, the kind used at Nescafé. Europe is hit the hardest as it imports via the Suez, but the impact will be felt globally as shipping delays exacerbate container shortages that have disrupted food markets. On Tuesday, the massive container ship Ever Given ran aground on the key trade route, blocking the passage of ships carrying nearly $ 10 billion in goods through the Egyptian waterway. Clearing the 200,000-ton vessel could take days or even weeks, and the traffic jam around the canal has already doubled. "Traders will have trouble supplying their customers in Europe," said Jan Luhmann, founder of JL Coffee Consulting and former buyer. Head of Coffee at Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV, one of the largest coffee roasters in the world. "Solving this will take a few days if we are lucky, but still, a lot of damage has already been done." About 12% of world trade passes through Suez, the waterway better known for its role in energy markets than for agricultural products such as water. coffee. Still, only two major robusta coffee producers, Brazil and Côte d'Ivoire, do not use this key route to reach major consumers in Europe. Concerns about the disruption caused London-traded robusta futures to rise to 2.8 %, rebounding from a two-week low. On Friday, the price gap between coffee for delivery in May and beans for July increased more than 30%. Volcafe, the coffee unit of merchant ED&F Man, said that following the Suez incident "runs the risk of making an already tight container cargo market even tighter." Due to a shortage of containers, roasters in Coffee from mainland Europe had already had trouble obtaining supplies from Vietnam, the world's largest producer of robusta. Just as availability began to improve, the channel blockage brought another headache. All the beans that Europe imports from East Africa and Asia flow through Suez. "Can roasters handle delays of two to three weeks? Probably not, "said Raphaelle Hemmerlin, head of logistics for Swiss coffee marketer Sucafina SA. "I don't think they have the reserve inventory that they normally have." What's more, the disruption will have a global impact as it holds back containers, exacerbating global shortages that have already brought US inventories to a six-year low. Not only will the boxes get stuck on the ships in the canal, but when the traffic clears they will be recovered in ports like Antwerp and Rotterdam, said Hans Hendriksen, who has traded cocoa and coffee for 40 years. affected the longer it takes to resolve the problem, "said Hendriksen, who now advises both exporters and small and medium-sized traders. Unlike roasters in the US, coffee makers in Europe cannot so easily use the robust from Brazil due to the flavor of its products. As a result, some roasters from the mainland recently headed to East Africa to fill Vietnam's grain shortage, sourcing supplies from places like Uganda or the region's milder-flavored Arabica beans.