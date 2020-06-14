© Provided by the Associated Press

In this photo provided by the Xinhua News Agency, firefighters throw water at a damaged building after a tanker truck explosion on a highway in Wenling, southeast China’s Shejiang Province, on Saturday, June 13, 2020. At Fewer than 10 people died and 117 were injured, according to authorities. (Wang Junlu / Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING (AP) – A tanker truck exploded on a highway in southeastern China on Saturday, leaving 10 dead and 117 wounded, official media reported.

The vehicle pulled out of the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway following the explosion at 4:40 p.m. in Zhejiang province, south of Shanghai, according to local authorities quoted by the Xinhua News Agency.

Some nearby houses and factories collapsed, the Wenling city government said on social media. Rescuers were searching for victims among the rubble, according to the Xinhua report.

The news agency did not specify the substance the tanker was carrying.

An employee at a nearby restaurant told Xinhua that the blast wave broke the windows of her home without injuring her mother and brother.