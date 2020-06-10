Tania Ruiz reveals photos of her pregnancy, never seen before. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Days after having sharply denied his break with the former President of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, Tania Ruiz reveals photos of her pregnancy, never seen before. The Mexican model wasted tenderness by showing her most sensitive side at the best stage of her life.

With a bulging tummy, product of your pregnancy, Tania Ruiz He drew sighs from his followers, dedicating a beautiful video to his daughter Carlota, who is 6 years old this Wednesday, June 10.

The now influencer shared on her Instagram account a tender and emotional video made with beautiful photographs of what being a mom has represented in her life, But the most exciting and beautiful thing about the publication was the background message in which her little daughter expresses how much it means to her to have Tania as her mother.

“You are like an angel to me, you are like a mother with a very kind heart, this family is the best thing I have ever had in my life. Whenever we are together I feel something in my heart, I feel that I love you very much, and I want to be like you, like your angel who takes care of you. I feel you in my heart when I am with you, ”said little Carlota, just 6 years old.

Given this, the beautiful model wrote a beautiful message in which she expressed how significant it has been for her to have become a mother.

“I wanted to make you this video to thank you for so many special moments, full of happiness that you have given me from my pregnancy to these 6 years. My eyes fill with tears and I can only say to you Thank you Carlotta !!! Thanks my beautiful girl!! Thank you for existing!!! Thank you for this pure love ”, expressed Tania Ruiz.

Among the beautiful images that the potosina model published, there are unforgettable moments next to her daughter, where they appear showing affection, dressed the same to ask for Halloween, and, the one that highlighted and touched everyone, it was that of her pregnancy tummy, painted in beautiful colors.

