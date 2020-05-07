Your browser does not support iframes.

Tania Ruiz She maintains a very close relationship with the 400,000 followers she has on her official Instagram account, so it was not surprising that the model gave lessons in humility when responding to each comment her followers wrote to her in her latest post on that social network. .

The 32-year-old Mexican woman caused a stir with a photograph in which she appeared next to her daughter, Carlotta. The snapshot was captured during the photoshoot they did for ¡HOLA! Magazine. Mexico, last March.

Of the messages they left him, two attracted attention; one in which they questioned her about her relationship with Enrique Peña Nieto continues and another, in which they asked for a photo with him.

View this post on Instagram How there are moments in life that hurt😪, that teach you🌊, that cost you⛈, that comfort you🌹, that bring you like a roller coaster🎢, that have you as a wheel of fortune 🎡, that squeeze you like a washing machine. As well as happy moments🤣, unforgettable moments❤️, unique moments🍀, moments of peace 🙌🏻and moments that you cannot change 🌗; But having the option to live them in another way. Today I want you to know that any of the moments you are living, know that where your strength ends, God’s begins comienzan⭐. We are not made of iron, but we do have a heart ❤️. Where without knowing where we stand, God puts us moments where things do not change, because he is only waiting for you to make a change within yourself! HoySo get up from where you are today, God erase that past 💨and we go where God wants us to go and write a better future for you☀️. We are going for this great opportunity to live. Where it is not what surrounds you, but what inhabits you❤️. A post shared by Tania Ruiz Eichelmann 🇲🇽 (@taniaruize) on May 1, 2020 at 11:53 am PDT

“Are you still with Peña?” Asked a user, to which she replied, with a “Yes” and several very happy emojis. Then came the comment from another follower, “Tania, upload a photo with Peña Nieto”, it was at that moment that Ruiz confessed why, after publishing a couple of images next to the politician, he stopped doing it.

“My private life, as for my relationship, I don’t like exposing it,” he wrote. Although she does not usually share postcards with her boyfriend, she did see in her publications the beautiful stage she is going through in the personal field and how in love she follows, like the first day her romance began and to show this other message.

Photo: Instagram / taniaruize

Another fan commented, “Making the lord happy” and an emoji in love, to which the potosina replied, “We are both happy,” and added two happy faces.

Photo: Instagram / taniaruize

Recall that it was in the summer of last year, when Tania Ruiz made her engagement official on social networks, sharing the first photo with the former president of Mexico.

On that occasion, the Mexican used a story from her Instagram account to post the image and write, «Thank you, God, for creating this meeting with this beautiful person. For all the good things we live and have, but, above all, for making me see where my limits are not in love, as in everything. I know that there is something immense that sustains and protects us and it is you. Thanks a lot!”.

Photo: Instagram / taniaruize

That photo became the first photo next to the 53-year-old former president, to whom he dedicated a couple more messages. After the commotion caused by those stories, Tania Ruiz decided to shield her relationship and leave her out on social networks, so, now, she continues as active as ever on Instagram, but with photos and videos of her, her daughter, and your lifestyle recommendations.

Her last post also became the guideline to uncover her desire to share her life reflections, always positive and inspiring, in a book, “Hey Tania, it doesn’t hurt to tell you that you write very beautiful, have you started your book yet?” one of her followers said to her.

Ruiz replied, “You don’t know how they ask me to write a book. I have so many things that I write that I could easily do it », thus leaving the door open to this possibility.

SEE ALSO:

Tania Ruiz responded to criticism for her dance with Enrique Peña Nieto

They reveal what Enrique Peña Nieto’s girlfriend was working on before meeting him

ON VIDEO: Enrique Peña’s couple dressed as a bride, will there be a wedding?